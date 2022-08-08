Yemen's Houthis must act on Taiz to show commitment to truce, minister says

War-scarred Yemen's internationally recognised government accused the Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Monday of failing to reopen roads to the besieged city of Taiz, a key element of a truce agreed between them, reports Reuters.

Yemen's warring parties, who have traded accusations of non-compliance with the two-month UN-brokered truce, agreed last week to renew it for a further two months.

They are under international pressure to agree on extended and expanded deal that would build on the longest stretch of relative calm in over seven years of conflict.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak his Aden-based, Saudi-backed government supported any move to expand the truce to a lasting peace.

"(But) there is a main issue in the truce terms that have not been abided by completely which is opening roads on the besieged cities of Taiz and other provinces," he told a news conference.

The Houthis have in turn accused the government of failing to deliver an agreed number of fuel ships into the port city of Hudaydah and allow a quota of flights to leave and land at Sanaa, both of which are held by the group.

READ: Saudi Arabia welcomes extending Yemen truce for two months