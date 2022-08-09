Blast in Yemen kills Iranian, Lebanese military advisers 

At least six Iranian and Lebanese military experts are believed to have been killed yesterday in two explosions in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, where the de-facto Houthi-led government is based.

Dozens from the Houthi forces also died in the blast, which was reportedly caused by a failed ballistic missile launch. An attempt to launch another missile triggered a second explosion in a nearby arms depot.

صنعاء الان

دوي انفجار رابع يهز جنوب شرق العاصمة صنعاء ولاوجود لأصوات الطيران في الاجواء pic.twitter.com/qP9bWLnhAx — famoudi70 (@faisalomaralam1) August 7, 2022

According to Yemeni websites, the failed ballistic missile attacks were carried out from the Al-Hafa military base which is used by the Houthi-allied army.

The incident is the second of its kind to occur in Sanaa since the UN-brokered truce between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi forces took effect on 2 April, it has since been renewed for a further two months. Al-Arab reported that a missile exploded close to Sanaa airport in late July, killing five engineers and injured civilians, damaging their homes.

Iran recognises the Sanaa-based National Salvation Government (NSG) and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force (IRGC-QF) has offered limited support to the Houthis. Lebanon's Hezbollah movement has also provided training and has been accused by the Saudi-led coalition of aiding the Houthis in carrying out retaliatory attacks against the kingdom, which Hezbollah has previously denied. There have been previous reports of both Quds Force and Hezbollah operatives being killed in the war-torn country.

