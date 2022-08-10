Qatar's Al-Jabir Towers light up with Palestinian flag

The Al-Jabir Towers in the Lusail City area in the Qatari capital Doha lit up on Monday night with the Palestinian flag and a message of solidarity with Gaza, where tens of Palestinians were killed and injured in a three-day Israeli attack.

The words "Gaza is in our hearts" also appeared on towers.

On Sunday, an Egypt-mediated truce came into effect between Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip after the occupation army bombed besieged enclave for three days killing 45 people, including 15 children, and injuring over 360, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

