Algeria: Ex-minister jailed over embezzling Kuwait funds

An Algerian court has sentenced the country's former minister of national solidarity to three years in prison and fined him one million Algerian dinars ($7,000).

Djamel Ould Abbas was acquitted of a misdemeanor charge of abuse of office, but ordered to pay two million dinars ($14,000) to the Treasury and the Ministry of National Solidarity. The court also ordered the confiscation of the former minister's assets.

These sentences came after Abbas was convicted of corruption related to his embezzlement of the funds which were offered to Algeria by the Emir of Kuwait as well as Saudi Arabia to support victims of terrorism and their families in the country.

