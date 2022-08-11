Israel's assassination of Fatah leaders threatens Oslo Accords, rights group warns

The Palestinian Justice and Development Organisation warned yesterday that Israel's assassination of Fatah leaders would lead the Oslo Accords to collapse.

The organisation condemned the occupation's assassination of the leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades; the armed wing of the Fatah movement, Ibrahim Nabulsi, and two others in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

The organisation also accused Israel of assassinating Fatah's National Security Liaison Officer in Ain El-Hilweh camp in Lebanon, Brigadier General Said Alaadin, earlier this week.

The organisation's spokesman and political researcher, Zaidan Al-Qanaei, said Israel's wave of assassinations of Fatah leaders in the occupied West Bank or Lebanon could lead to the collapse of the Oslo Accords signed with the Palestine Liberation Organisation under American auspices.

It added that Israel's actions are part of its electoral propaganda and incumbent Prime Minister Yair Lapid's efforts to boost his ratings in the run-off with former Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

