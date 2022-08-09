Hezbollah warns Israel against targeting Palestinian in Lebanon

The head of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, today warned against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian resistance members to Lebanon, Reuters reported.

"Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a commemoration for Shia Muslims of the killing of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)'s grandson Hussein.

The comments came after Israel launched a war against Gaza on Friday, killing 44 Palestinians including 15 children. It also killed senior Islamic Jihad leaders. The bombing was halted late on Sunday under the terms of an Egypt-brokered ceasefire.

On Saturday, Israeli defence minister Benny Gantz hinted at the possible targeting of Islamic Jihad officials abroad, who he said could be seen in "restaurants and hotels in Tehran, Syria and Lebanon".

READ: Palestinian official shot dead in Lebanon

"They too will have to pay the price," Gantz said. Yesterday he said Israel could carry out "pre-emptive strikes" abroad.

"In the future too, if necessary, we will deliver a pre-emptive strike in order to defend Israel's citizens, sovereignty and infrastructure and this is true for all fronts, from Tehran to Khan Yunis," he said.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have been escalating in recent months over a disputed maritime border between Lebanon and Israel.