Gaza: footballer Pogba prays for Palestinians in besieged territory

French footballer Paul Pogba has voiced his solidarity with the people of occupied Palestine after the latest Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Pogba, who has recently re-joined Italian team Juventus on a four-year contract following his exit from Manchester United, published a photo on his Instagram account of the children killed in Gaza. "May Allah protect the people of Gaza," said the caption.

This is not the first time that Pogba has shown solidarity with the Palestinian people. Last year, he and fellow Manchester United player Amad Diallo raised the Palestinian flag following a match with Fulham in the English Premier League in the wake of Israel's 11-day military offensive against Gaza.