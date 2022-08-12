Sweden to extradite Turkish national convicted of fraud

Swedish authorities yesterday decided to extradite a Turkish citizen who was convicted of fraud to Turkiye. Ankara had asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice for the man.

The official Swedish television station SVT reported that the man is 35 years old, adding that Justice and Interior Minister Morgan Johansson said that this procedure is routine.

The wanted person has been residing in Sweden since 2011, and had previously applied to the Swedish authorities for refugee status. He has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in Turkiye.

In its effort to join the NATO military alliance, Sweden has agreed to extradite wanted Turkish citizens to Ankara in order for the latter to agree to its membership request.

