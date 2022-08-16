Israel detains 4 Palestine fishermen, seizes their boat off Gaza coast 

Israeli naval forces detained four Palestinian fishermen this morning, off the northern coast of the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Wafa news agency, the Israeli naval forces intercepted a fishing boat in the Al-Sudaniya shore and seized the boat after detaining the fishermen onboard.

Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempts to sink their boats while at sea, firing at them, as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods.

According to the Palestinian Fishermen's Association in Gaza, there are some 4,000 fishermen working in Gaza's fishing sector, who are looking after about 50,000 dependents.

The attacks came as residents of the enclave try to restore a semblance of normality to their lives following Israel's latest bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip that killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children and four women.

Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the narrow enclave. They are largely unable to leave to seek employment abroad, and have been squeezed by 15 years of a siege imposed by Israel.

Moreover, the occupation state has launched four major military offensives against the civilian population since 2008. Gaza also borders Egypt, which imposes its own restrictions on passage through the Rafah border crossing.