Israel media: Shin Bet arrests 2 Umm Al-Fahm residents over alleged Daesh attack

Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, arrested two residents of Umm Al-Fahm for allegedly carrying out an attack on behalf of Daesh, Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

Shin Bet announced that it had arrested the two Umm Al-Fahm residents, Muhammad Ighbariyyah and Abdul Mahdi Jabarin, on suspicion of planning to carry out an attack on behalf of Daesh.

It added that they also planned to join the militant organisation abroad.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Ighbariyyah and Jabarin communicated with entities in Nigeria to obtain information about the area where the members of Daesh were fighting in order to travel there, and that they also received training and watched Daesh videos.

