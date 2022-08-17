Palestine refugees in Lebanon threaten to escalate protests against UNRWA

A group of youths representing Palestine refugees in Lebanon yesterday threatened to escalate protests against the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) over the reduction in the services it provides, Quds Press reported.

Mohammad Abu-Qasem, leader of the group, which call itself the United Palestinian Movement in Nahr Al-Bared refugee camp, said: "This measure came in light of tragic living conditions inflicted on Palestine refugees in Lebanon."

"The economic collapse in Lebanon – the host country – has aggravated the suffering of refugees and increased their crises, mainly after the reduction in UNRWA services offered to the refugees."

He continued: "Palestine refugees in Lebanon do not have the basics for a dignified life; treatment, education and food."

He slammed UNRWA for not having "serious plans" that meet the aid pledges made by its officials.

UNRWA spokesman in Lebanon, Fadi Al-Tayyar, told Quds Press: "UNRWA is committed to carrying out a comprehensive review of its social safety network to include a new mechanism for the evaluation of cases which meet aid requirements."

