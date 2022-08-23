Palestinian detainees refuse security checks to protest Israeli abuses

Palestinians held by Israel, on Monday, refused security checks as part of a protest against Israeli abuses, according to a local NGO, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Over 4,500 detainees in all Israeli jails began their first step to protest prison laws," the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

The detainees accuse Israeli prison authorities of rescinding previous understandings reached in March under which they suspended their strike.

They cited arbitrary transfer of detainees, particularly female prisoners, as one of the Israeli abuses against them.

As part of the protest, prisoners will refuse to leave their cells for routine security checks on Mondays and Wednesdays.

"The escalation will culminate in a hunger strike staged by detainees from all factions after two weeks," the NGO said.

According to Palestinian figures, there are nearly 4,550 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, including 175 minors and 27 female detainees, along with 670 detainees held under the Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial.

For years, Palestinians jailed by Israel have used hunger strike to demand better living conditions and an end to indefinite detentions.

