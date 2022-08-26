Anger as Spanish tourist enters Al-Aqsa in 'immodest' clothing

There has been widespread anger after a picture circulated of a Spanish tourist joining Israeli settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem while wearing a slinky low cut dress with a slit to the thigh.

Pictures on social media show the lady standing outside the Dome of the Rock Mosque with a shawl around her shoulders and chest, however another picture sees her sitting on the steps leading up the Muslim mosque while stretching her bare leg and with the front of her dress now visible.

As with most religious sites, including Christian and Jewish holy places, dress codes are enforced at Al-Aqsa.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is not open to tourists, however Israeli occupation forces allow them into the Muslim prayer space through the Al-Mughrabi Gate, to which only Israel has a key. Settler groups regularly storm the holy site to carry out Jewish prayers in contravention of agreements signed by Israeli and Palestinian leaders.