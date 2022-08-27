Tunisia president sacks head of petroleum corporation

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday sacked Director General of Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières Abdul-Wahab Al-Khamsi over unspecified "violations", Anadolu Agency reported.

Anadolu Agency disclosed that this was reported by the official Al-Raed newspaper, pointing out that Al-Khamsi was dismissed by presidential order.

On Wednesday, Saied announced opening investigations into the "violations" of the Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières.

This came following a meeting with Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Naela Nawira Aqanji, Director General of the National Petroleum Distribution Company Khaled Betain and representative of the Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières Qais Al-Bjawi.

Saied did not specify the "violations", but since 25 July, 2021, when he froze the elected parliament, he has been sacking political opponents under false pretexts and has been centralising all authorities in his hands.

Saied has repeatedly claimed that his measures are legal as he is working to save Tunisia from "comprehensive collapse".