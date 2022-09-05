Israel approves aviation agreement with Turkiye

The Israeli government announced Monday, the approval of an aviation agreement with Turkiye, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We approved an agreement to establish aviation connections between Turkiye and Israel," Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, said on Twitter.

Lapid said under the agreement, Israeli airliners will be able to land and take off from Istanbul and other destinations in Turkiye.

This agreement will "benefit Israeli passengers and Israeli aviation," he said, pointing to the normalisation of relations between Israel and Turkiye.

"This is an important strategic move for stability and prosperity in the region, which will be a significant contribution to the advancement of relations between the two countries. The next step is appointing ambassadors."

On 17 August, Turkiye and Israel decided to raise their diplomatic relations by appointing ambassadors.

A cooperation agreement was also signed between the two countries in the field of aviation. Currently, Turkish aviation companies can organise flights to Israel.

