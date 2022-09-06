Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel air attack damages Syria's Aleppo Airport

September 6, 2022 at 8:28 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Syria
At the Syria's Aleppo airport on June 15, 2022 [AFP via Getty Images]
At the Syria's Aleppo airport on June 15, 2022 [AFP via Getty Images]
 September 6, 2022 at 8:28 pm

An Israeli air attack on Syria's Aleppo Airport on Tuesday has damaged the runway and taken it out of service, Syrian state media quoted a military source as saying, Reuters reports.

The Israel missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16 p.m. local time (1716 GMT), the source said.

Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles, downing several of them, the Syrian state news agency, (SANA), reported earlier on Tuesday.

It was the second reported attack in less than a week. On 31 August, Israel fired rockets at the Airport, which resulted in material damage, according to Syrian state media.

Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.

Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers.

Last week's attack damaged Aleppo Airport just before the arrival of a plane from Iran, a commander in an Iran-backed regional alliance who was familiar with the incident told Reuters.

READ: Israel attacks squeeze Iran aerial supplies to Syria, sources say

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments