Israel threatens to close school in Ramallah

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday threatened to close a Palestinian school in the village of Deir Nizam, northwest of Ramallah, alleging students throw stones at Israeli occupation soldiers.

Badr Shreitah, the school headmaster, said Israeli occupation forces surrounded Deir Nizam secondary school and threatened to shut it down for one month if stone-throwing by students continues.

The Israeli occupation forces raided the school at the start of the school year, five days ago, and detained two students from within its classrooms while assaulting teachers who confronted them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education says the Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in violation of international law and the students' right to pursue an education in a safe environment.