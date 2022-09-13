Lapid: campaign to stop Iran nuclear deal 'successful'

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has said that the political campaign to prevent an agreement on the Iranian nuclear programme has succeeded. Lapid made his comment after France, Germany and Britain issued a joint statement on Saturday accusing Iran of undermining efforts to revive the nuclear deal.

Germany said that it is "regrettable" that Iran has yet to accept the offer on the table. In response, Iran insisted that European leaders will be responsible if the talks fail, and warned them not to be influenced by a third party — Israel — that wants to ensure that the negotiations fail.

The Israeli leader thanked the three European countries for their "firm stance on this issue" and pointed out that, "In recent months, we have had a calm and intense dialogue with them, providing them with up-to-date intelligence information about Iranian activity at nuclear sites."

He stressed that the occupation state is running a "successful" political campaign to stop the nuclear agreement and prevent the lifting of sanctions on Iran. "The matter is not over yet, it is a long way, but there are encouraging signs… The investigation files opened with Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency will not be closed."

