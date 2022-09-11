Iran says Europe bigwigs would be responsible if nuclear deal talks fail

Iran has taken strong exception to the statement by three European signatories to the nuclear deal, calling it "ill-considered" and "against the goodwill" to salvage the deal, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused the E3 countries — France, Britain, and Germany — of toeing the Israeli line and warned that they would be held responsible if the talks to revive the nuclear deal fail.

The remarks came in response to a joint statement by France, Britain, and Germany on Saturday that hit out at Tehran for its demand to close the UN nuclear watchdog's probe into three undeclared nuclear sites, blaming Iran for "jeopardizing" the talks.

Last week, Iran submitted its latest response to US comments on the European Union draft proposal aimed at reviving the 2015 accord, describing it as "constructive."

READ: Europeans doubt Iran's intentions in nuclear talks sparking Tehran's ire

The three European countries, however, said Iran's response marks a step backward, as it ties the revival of the landmark deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) probe.

"This latest demand raises serious doubts as to Iran's intentions and commitment to a successful outcome on the JCPoA," read the joint statement, adding that Iran's position "contradicts its legally binding obligations and jeopardizes prospects of restoring the JCPOA."

Kanaani dismissed the E3's reservations, terming the statement "surprising" and "regrettable" at a time when the talks to revive the agreement, underway since April last year, are in the final stretch.

He noted that the progress in the recent rounds of talks held in Vienna was "the result of initiatives and ideas" presented by Tehran, warning the European trio against "taking a step in the direction" of Israel and creating space for "third parties" that are against the ongoing JCPOA talks.

He termed the resolution against Iran at the IAEA board of governors meeting in June as an "inappropriate and political action," urging the E3 countries to "not enter the phase of destroying the diplomatic process" and to "provide a solution to end the few remaining disagreements" between Iran and the US.