Hamas: Israel's use of armed drones in West Bank a 'dangerous step'

Israel's use of armed drones in the occupied West Bank "is a dangerous step", Hamas yesterday said.

"Israel's use of armed drones in the occupied West Bank to terrorise Palestinians and increase casualties … is a dangerous step," a statement said.

It added that this is "a serious development that reflects the inability of the Israeli leaders due to the growing Palestinian resistance across all towns and villages of the occupied Palestinian West Bank."

"This is a desperate attempt that will not dissuade the Palestinian people from defending themselves against Israeli occupation soldiers and colonial settlers."

The statement added: "We emphasise that all means of killing and terrorism used by the Israeli colonial occupation against the Palestinian people will neither provide the alleged security nor will help it achieve its malicious goals in its fierce war against the Palestinians, their homeland and holy sites, foremost is Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Hamas concluded: "We call for the Palestinian people to continue resisting the Israeli occupation with all means possible until they regain their legitimate rights."

Last week, Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that the occupation army has been training its forces to prepare for the possibility of operating armed drones during "counter-terrorism operations" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

