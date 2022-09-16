Israel soldiers fire tear gas at Palestinian school in Nablus

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a Palestinian school in the village of Burin yesterday, in the Nablus district, reported Wafa news agency.

Students and staff were evacuated immediately following the Israeli attacks.

According to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the Nablus district, occupation soldiers shot tear gas and concussion bombs inside the school. Dozens of students and staff suffered the after-effects of inhaling the gas.

Daghlas noted an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinian educational institutions, particularly in the Nablus area.

Gunfire towards the schools is common, as is the obstruction of students' access and intimidating deployment of heavy troop concentrations in the surrounding area.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education says the Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in violation of international law and the students' right to pursue an education in a safe environment.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

More than 600,000 Israelis live illegally in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem. All of Israel's settlements and outposts are illegal under international law.

