Hamas aims to restore Saudi Arabia ties 

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - DECEMBER 2: Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh makes a speech during the 12th conference on Jerusalem entitled, "The Vanguards of Jerusalem hold its Sword," in Istanbul, Turkey on December 2, 2021. ( Ömer Ensar - Anadolu Agency )
Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, Turkey on 2 December 2021 [Ömer Ensar/Anadolu Agency]
Head of Hamas's Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has revealed that his movement has been trying to mend ties with Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Russia Today on Thursday, Haniyeh shared that Hamas has been attempting to restore relations with Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

However, he indicated that certain sides are working to undermine reconciliations with these countries, without naming them.

The Hamas leader reiterated that his movement maintains equal distance from all Arab and international sides, stressing that Hamas does not interfere in the affairs of any country.

At the same time, Haniyeh accused Fatah officials of hindering the internal Palestinian reconciliation, pointing out that Algeria will bring all Palestinian factions together before the upcoming Arab League meeting.

He also accused Western sides of attempting to prevent Hamas from visiting Moscow.

The top Hamas leader affirmed that his movement's visit to Moscow was "fruitful" as both sides discussed several issues relating to the Middle East.

Last week, Haniyeh visited Moscow with a Hamas delegation and met with senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

OPINION: Arab normalisation with Israel is part of a passing phase

