Israel settlers attack Palestinian drivers, vehicles in Nablus

Armed Israeli extremist settlers attacked Palestinian commuters and drivers this morning, causing panic and damage to cars in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Local sources reported that a group of extremist settlers attacked the Palestinian citizens near the Huwwara checkpoint, where Israeli settlers threw stones at them and smashed their vehicles.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the Nablus district, confirmed to Wafa that vehicles near the Hawwara military checkpoint had been damaged by settlers, who caused havoc on the main Ramallah-Nablus road.

He also noted an increase in Israeli attacks against Palestinian homes and vehicles, particularly in the Nablus area.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Human rights abuses against Palestinians and breaches of international law are daily occurrences.

According to the Israeli human rights movement Peace Now, around 666,000 Israeli settlers live in 145 large settlements and 140 random outposts, both are illegal under international law.