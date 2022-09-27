Portuguese / Spanish / English

Calls for holding emergency Arab League meeting on Al-Aqsa Mosque

A general view shows the meeting of the Arab League Foreign Ministers in the Egyptian capital Cairo on September 6, 2022 [Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images]
Over 100 political parties, organisations, groups and youth initiatives around the world yesterday called on the Arab League to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the escalating Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement the bodies condemned Israeli settler raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque which have escalated in the run up to the Jewish holidays.

In their statement, the signatories stressed the importance of holding an emergency Arab League summit and a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) to condemn and reject the "escalating Jewish raids, and to activate diplomacy to prevent Israeli violations."

The signatories also called for all NGOs as well as all official bodies around the world to "act immediately and strongly" against the Israeli aggression.

