Israel media: Police ask settlers to carry weapons during festival season

September 27, 2022 at 3:25 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli settlers with assault rifles in the West Bank on 1 July 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images]
Israeli authorities asked settlers to carry arms during the festive period that began yesterday, local TV channel Kan reported on Sunday.

According to the national broadcaster, authorities recommended that Jewish worshippers carry personal weapons during the Jewish holidays and while in places of worship.

Israel began to impose a security cordon on the areas of the occupied West Bank and the crossings with the besieged Gaza Strip in conjunction with the Jewish holidays, limiting the movement of Palestinians in order to secure settler movement in the occupied territories.

The state of alert will continue until the end of the holidays on 6 October, according to Israeli media.

