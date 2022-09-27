Portuguese / Spanish / English

Oman, UN discuss efforts to maintain Yemen truce

September 27, 2022
Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi on December 5, 2020 [MAZEN MAHDI/AFP via Getty Images]
Omani Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, on Tuesday, discussed with UN Envoy, Hans Grundberg, efforts to maintain a UN-brokered truce in Yemen, according to the official Omani News Agency.

During their meeting in the Omani capital, Muscat, the officials "exchanged views on endeavours and efforts made to secure the continuation of the truce in Yemen, to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for security and stability," the agency said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Monday, Grundberg held talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with the Head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, and Saudi Ambassador, Muhammad Al-Jaber, regarding efforts to extend the truce.

On 2 August, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to extend an UN-brokered truce for two additional months. Under the cease-fire, which was first reached on 2 April, all military operations were halted.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital, Sana'a.

