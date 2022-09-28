Iran parliament divided over crackdown on protests

The Iranian parliament is divided over the judicial and security forces' crackdown on anti-government protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in prison last week.

The Iranian news agencyÂ IRNAÂ said conservative lawmaker, Zohreh Lajevardi, said the recent protests had been organised by Iran's enemies and demanded severe punishments for participants.

However, a member of the Domestic Affairs Committee, Jalah Rashidi Kuchi, said that as long as the government does not deal with current issues objectively, nothing will go right in the country.

He added that conspiracy theories, accusations, violence and political hypocrisy will not resolve the unrest or move the country forward.

Demonstrations began in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa died in police custodyÂ on 16 September.

