EU warns situation in West Bank 'very fragile'

The European Union yesterday expressed its concern over the escalation of violence in the West Bank city of Jenin, warning that the situation is already "very fragile".

"Deploring the loss of life and alarmed by the spike in violence today in Jenin following ISF [Israeli army] incursions with several Palestinians killed and at least 40 injured," the EU office in the Palestinian territories said on Twitter.

"All parties must exercise maximum restraint in the use of lethal force to prevent the loss of life and avoid fueling further tensions in the West Bank in an already very fragile situation. Violence should cease immediately," it added.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that four people had been killed yesterday and 44 others were wounded after Israeli occupation forces stormed the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

