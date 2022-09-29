Palestinians start general strike after another Israeli raid in Jenin

Palestinians have launched a full-day general strike in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an act of mourning for the four Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces yesterday, Wafa news agency has reported. Shops and schools have shut down across the city since the Israeli military raid on Jenin refugee camp which began with dozens of military vehicles entering the camp on Wednesday morning.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health named the men killed as Ahmad Alawneh, 26, Abed Hazem, 27, Mohammad Al-Wanneh, 30 and Mohammad Abu Naa'sah. It added that live bullets were used. Dozens of people were wounded and have injuries to the chest, lower extremities and hands.

A spokesman for the occupation army said that troops are conducting military operations in the Jenin camp area, but gave no further details.

The Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority has condemned the latest Israeli aggression.

READ: Arab League condemns Israeli crimes against Palestinians in Jenin