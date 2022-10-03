Israel says Daesh-affiliated cell arrested

Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, said on Sunday that it has dismantled an allegedly Daesh-affiliated cell over deadly attacks that its members carried out earlier this year. The agency said that it arrested six residents of Nazareth several weeks ago and interrogated them on suspicion of planning to commit terror attacks inside Israel on behalf of Daesh.

According to Shin Bet, the suspects "met to prepare for attacks" and its investigation has revealed "the Islamic State's influence in Israel." It is alleged that the intended targets of these attacks included a crowded bus station in a city in the north of the country, an Israeli police station near the cell members' homes, and forests where Israeli Jews congregate at weekends and during holidays.

Shin Bet added that the suspects they arrested had been working towards obtaining more weapons and recruiting more members.

Last March, a Daesh sympathiser carried out a stabbing and vehicle ramming attack in the city of Beersheba, killing four Israelis. A few days later, the extremist group claimed responsibility for a shooting that killed two Israeli policemen in the city of Hadera.

OPINION: Aegean Sea tensions threaten NATO' s unity