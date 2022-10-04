Iran: Reviving nuclear deal 'still possible'

Iran believes it is still possible to revive the nuclear deal, despite weeks of stalled talks and Western countries' belief that Tehran's position on the draft settlement proposal is "unconstructive", an Iranian official said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters yesterday "there is still possibility and a chance to resume the implementation of the nuclear deal."

"Efforts are underway with the European coordinator and other mediators, including the foreign ministries of neighbouring countries, to exchange messages to reach an agreement," Kanaan added, reiterating his country's commitment to "reaching a good and strong agreement" to revive the 2015 deal.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, namely the United States, France, the UK, Russia, China and Germany allowed the lifting of sanctions on Tehran in return for it curtailing its nuclear activities.

The US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions previously lifted under the deal on Iran.

In April 2021, Iran and the parties to the agreement began discussions to revive the deal, however, the talks were suspended more than once as a result of disagreements between Washington and Tehran.

READ: Iranian parliament chants 'death to America'