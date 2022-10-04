Portuguese / Spanish / English

New UK PM: 'I am a huge Zionist'

New UK PM speaks at the [Conservative Friends of Israel] CFI event


British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, said she is a "huge Zionist" and a "huge supporter of Israel," a video shared online showed, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The video, which was shared many times on social media platforms, shows Truss speaking at a Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI) event, during her party's fall conference being held in Birmingham.

She said: "I am so pleased to be here for the first time at the CFI event as your Prime Minister.

"As you know, I am a huge Zionist, I am a huge supporter of Israel, and I know that we can take the UK-Israel relationship from strength to strength."

The party conference will end Wednesday, 5 October, with the Tories reeling from Truss reversing a top rate tax cut decision after strong opposition from her own party and historic losses for the British pound.

