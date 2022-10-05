Palestine ministry to release relief allowances to low income families

The Ministry of Social Development in Ramallah said that it will release social allowances designated for vulnerable Palestinian families in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip through the National Cash Transfer Program which was halted in May 2021 due to the fiscal crisis.

Social Development Minister Ahmed Majdalani said that this batch of social allowances exceeds 133 million shekels ($36.8 million) in total and will benefit 111,199 families in the West Bank and Gaza.

He added that 68,000 of the targeted families are in Gaza and they will receive 93 million shekels ($27 million) while the rest are in the West Bank and they will receive around 30 million shekels ($8.7 million).

