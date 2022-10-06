German Envoy visits Tripoli; reiterates National Unity Government's legitimacy

Germany stressed its recognition of the legitimacy of the Libyan National Unity Government headed by Abdel Hamid Dbeibeh, amid a power dispute with another government headed by Fathi Bashagha, who was sworn in by the House of Representatives in Tobruk.

The Libyan Unity Government's Foreign Minister, Najla Al-Manqoush, received the German Special Envoy to Libya, Christian Buck, and the German ambassador to Libya, Michael Unmacht, at the Ministry's headquarters in Tripoli, according to a statement by the Libyan Foreign Ministry.

Buck, who is also a former ambassador to Libya, arrived on Tuesday at the Libyan capital, Tripoli, on his first official visit to the country in his capacity as Special Envoy, according to the German Embassy in Libya.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry's statement quoted the German Envoy as stressing the "legitimacy of the National Unity Government."

The statement reiterated Berlin's continued support for the Libyan government's efforts to achieve stability and hold elections.

