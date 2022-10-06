Nablus governor calls martyrs' mothers 'extreme'

The Palestinian governor of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Ibrahim Ramadan, has attacked the mothers of the Palestinians killed by Israel as "extreme" for sending their sons "to commit suicide", Felesteen has reported.

According to Ramadan, the time is "not appropriate" to resist the Israeli occupation, and he makes sure to tell this to Palestinian resistance fighters.

"I have sat with them many times to persuade them to put down their arms, and I promised to protect them, but they refused," he explained. "They are nationalists and cannot throw down their arms. Moreover, they do not recognise the value of their own blood, which is precious for us."

It is worth noting that Israeli media revealed last week that the occupation authorities have asked the Palestinian Authority to justify its silence over the Palestinian resistance fighters in Nablus at the same time that occupation forces are cracking down on the Palestinian fighters in Jenin.

