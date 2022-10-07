US aircraft carrier George Bush arrives on Greek island of Crete

The American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, USS George H. W. Bush, arrived on Thursday at the Souda Bay military base on the Greek island of Crete in the Mediterranean Sea.

Greece's local TV channel, SKAI TV, reported that the aircraft carrier arrived with 3,500 crew members and 2,500 Air Forces personnel aboard.

The aircraft carrier, which is one of the largest warships in the world, is expected to remain at the Souda base until 10 October.

USS George H. W. Bush is 332.8 meters long. It began sailing in 2009 and cost the US Treasury around $6.2 billion.

It has a speed of 30 knots+ (56+ kilometres per hour) and is able to sail 20 years without refuelling because it has two nuclear reactors.