Palestinian groups to meet in Algeria to heal rift

Palestinian groups will hold talks in Algeria on Tuesday to end their rift, the Palestinian ambassador said on Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Fayez Abu Aita said the two-day talks will be attended by representatives of 12 Palestinian groups, including rival Hamas and Fatah movements.

"The talks were the fruit of Algerian efforts to reach a common vision for boosting the Palestinian national action," he told the official Palestine Voice Radio.

Algeria is set to host the annual Arab League summit in November.

A political and geographical division has prevailed in the Palestinian territories since 2007 when Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip.

Fatah movement has since ruled the West Bank, while Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip. Many efforts have failed to end the rift between the two rival movements.

READ: Algeria calls for granting Palestine full UN membership