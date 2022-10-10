Jordan campaign warns of deepening gas dependence on Israel

Jordanian National Campaign Against the Gas Agreement with the Zionist Entity yesterday rejected the government's retention of "deepening gas dependence" on Israel.

In a statement, the Jordanian National Campaign said: "The decision-makers in Jordan do not stop deepening dependence on the Zionists, directly supporting their terrorism, merging our country, citizens and economy with the Zionists and putting all of us under their mercy."

It stated that the Jordanian decision-makers "did not learn the lesson" from Europe which has been suffering from Russia's exploitation of gas due to the European stance against its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian National Campaign condemned the announcement of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources which entitled the Jordanian Egyptian Fajr Natural Gas Company to deliver Israeli gas to Jordanian factories, noting that "this company supports Zionist terrorism."

"The Jordanian Egyptian Fajr Natural Gas Company signed a deal to deliver the gas, stolen by the Zionists from the Palestinians, to Egypt through Jordan… to be liquified in the Egyptian facilities before it is shipped by tankers to Europe… to help the Zionist entity become a major player in the energy market."

It went on to call on all engineers, technicians and labourers, in addition to commerce chambers and professional syndicates to boycott and isolate the companies which help sell and deliver the "stolen Palestinian gas."

The Jordanian National Campaign stressed that the Jordanian cooperation with the Israeli occupation regarding the issue of the "stolen Palestinian gas" links the fate of the Jordanians with the "Zionist occupation of Palestine and makes them vulnerable to the Zionist exploitation."

