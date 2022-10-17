Egyptians call for anti-government protests on 11 November

More and more Egyptians online are calling for anti-government protests on 11 November to coincide with COP27 as human rights abuses in the country continue.

Soon we will retrieve the glories of the past 🇪🇬🇪🇬.#احشد_ليوم_11نوفمبر pic.twitter.com/N2Y4VMDgFZ — Ahmed Hashem memo (@AhmedHashem233) October 11, 2022

Over the last several months human rights defenders have ramped up pressure on the Egyptian government to drastically improve the rights situation in the country as the UN climate summit approaches.

But thousands remain behind bars, subject to travel bans and prohibited from accessing adequate medication, sunlight and reading material.

Among the people calling for protests are whistleblower Mohamed Ali and actor Khaled Naga, who was kicked out of the actors' union in Egypt after criticising Sisi.

In September 2020, dozens of anti-government protesters took to the streets holding banners calling on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to stand down.

One year earlier Egyptians took to the streets as discontent over human rights abuses and strict austerity measures plunged hundreds of people into poverty.

This year's calls come as protesters in the districts of Ettadamen and Intilka in Tunis took to the streets as the country reels from fuel and food shortages and the president has moved to consolidate political power.

In August a young man died from his injuries after he fell and hurt his neck after police chased him and the demonstrations began after his funeral on Friday.

In Iran, nationwide protests have taken place after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody on 16 September.

Amnesty International said that 23 children have died because of unlawful force by security forces between 20 September and 30 September this year.

Calls for protests in Egypt come as activists debate whether or not authorities will allow the meaningful participation of protests at COP27, a key feature of climate summit and essential to bringing about change.

In 2013 Egypt's military backed government brought in a new law all but banning street protests by giving out jail time or hefty fines, criminalising free assembly and public expression.