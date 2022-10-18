Hamas urges UN to hold Israel to account for attacks on Palestinians

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has urged the UN to hold Israel to account for its "criminal aggression" "against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

"We also call on the UN to break the Israeli occupation's siege and closure of Palestinian cities and refugee camps," said Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha. "Such sieges and closures amount to collective punishment in violation of international law."

At the same time, Taha said that Hamas welcomes the efforts of UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tom Wennesland, in halting the Israeli occupation's "aggression and terrorism" against the Palestinian people.

"Hamas now calls on Wennesland to condemn and criminalise the occupation's violations and expose them before UN institutions and member states," the spokesman concluded.

READ: Hamas welcomes UNHRC report on Israel apartheid