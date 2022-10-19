4 more countries support Saudi Arabia after US backlash

Kuwait, Jordan, Pakistan and Djibouti have voiced their full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of American criticism over the recent decision by the Saudi-led OPEC+ group to reduce oil output by two million barrels per day as of November.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement yesterday saying the OPEC+ decision was "purely economic" that took into account supply and demand in global markets.

The ministry stressed that the cut in output aims to protect markets from fluctuations and serves the interests of producers and consumers alike.

The decision was taken unanimously by all OPEC+ member states.

"Kuwait stands in full and comprehensive solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the recent statements, which took the decision out of its purely economic framework," the statement read.

In Jordan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Al-Majali said output decisions are "a technical issue related to market stability and requirements, and the protection of producers and consumers' interests," adding that such decisions must be approached on technical grounds and in their economic context, away from political squabbles that do not serve common goals and interests.

Al-Majali stressed the need to "address this issue through direct and balanced dialogue between Riyadh and Washington, and within the spirit of partnership that unites the two countries."

He added that Jordan supports everything Riyadh takes to protect its security, stability and interests.

For their part, Pakistan and Djibouti have also voiced their solidarity with Saudi Arabia regarding the OPEC+ decision.

On Monday, Riyadh received support from OPEC group, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria, in the face of US accusations that the kingdom is siding with Russia in its war on Ukraine.

Riyadh has denied this, saying the decision was purely "economic".