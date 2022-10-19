Lion's Den fighters rejects Israel proposal to give up resistance

Palestinian fighters in the West Bank city of Nablus, known as the Lion's Den, have rejected an Israeli proposal to lay down their arms and give up their resistance to the occupation.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper saying that the proposal requires the group to lay down their weapons and hand themselves over to the Palestinian Authority (PA) for a brief imprisonment in return for amnesty.

The offer, according to the Arabic newspaper, also included an Israeli commitment to refrain from attacking or arresting them.

Israeli military circles confirmed the proposal, the newspaper said and claimed that the PA was working on passing it to the young resistance fighters.

In its message to the Lion's Den the PA said: "The occupation is determined to eliminate your activities, to eliminate you one by one… So let us protect you from its tyranny."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid held on Monday a meeting with the Israeli security establishment that included former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

The meeting involved discussions and proposals on how to deal with the Lion's Den fighters in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

Members of the group are to said to belong to any existing Palestinian faction and took up their arms and began resisting the occupation as a result of its policies and attacked by illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank.