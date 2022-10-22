Thousands of live bullets stolen from Israeli military base

Tens of thousands of live bullets were stolen on Wednesday from the Be'er Sheva Airfield military base in the south of Israel, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Israeli reports stated that the rounds were stolen from the bunker at the base where the Givati ​​Brigade headquarters are located.

According to Israeli media, the military police are investigating the theft and will send the findings to the military attorney's office for examination.

Head of the IDF Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, appointed Colonel Elad Tzuri, commander of the Harel Brigade, to investigate the matter.

"The IDF will continue to work to reduce the phenomenon of ammunition and weapon thefts from the military camps through dedicated action plans and the allocation of resources to improve the defence infrastructure," an Israeli army statement announced.

