Nablus residents face strict Israeli siege with great resilience

The Israeli occupation continues its tight blockade on the northern West Bank city of Nablus, while Palestinian residents are facing the siege with great resilience.

Coordinator of Nablus Institutions and Activities Committee, Ghassan Hamdan, said, "the Israeli siege has paralysed every aspect of life in the city," stressing that the city "has been facing a choking measure."

He added that the Israeli occupation "will never succeed in breaking the will of the Palestinian people and anti-occupation resistance." The two-week siege, he added, is aimed at decimating the popular support for the Palestinian resistance by means of "collective punishment".

"The Palestinians in Nablus are united in support of the Palestinian fighters who face the Israeli occupation and protect the people from the Israeli army and settler attacks," Hamdan said, citing popular activities carried out on a daily basis in support of the fighters.

Azzam Abul Adas, a specialist in Israeli affairs, said that the Lions' Den fighters had "won the hearts of all the Palestinians, and all the residents of the West Bank are showing support for them."

The Lions' Den, he added, "has been widening day after day" and this has "confused" the Israeli security institutions.

Some 450,000 people live in Nablus and the surrounding area, including villages and refugee camps. All have been enduring a strict siege for 14 days.

