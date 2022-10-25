Sudan: international community calls for civilian government 

Thirteen countries and the European Commission called yesterday for the formation of a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan. The tripartite mechanism involved in Sudan — the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) — endorsed the international statement.

The call was made on the first anniversary of the imposition of exceptional measures by the country's chief of staff, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan. The signatories of the joint statement were the US, the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea and the European Commission.

Al-Burhan's exceptional measures included the dissolution of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council and governors; the arrest of officials and politicians; and the declaration of a state of emergency. The measures were described as a "military coup" by the international community.

"As the Sudanese people prepare to mark the one-year anniversary of the military takeover," said the signatories, "we reiterate our continued and united support for an inclusive agreement to establish a civilian-led transitional government in Sudan that restores the country's democratic transition."

