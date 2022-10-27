Palestine hands Qur'ans and Bible to new museum in Budapest

Palestine has donated two copies of the Holy Qur'an and a Bible towards Budapest's new Museum of Ethnography, Wafa has reported.

The copies of the Qur'an will be part of the museum's collection in the Hungarian capital. They were donated in the name of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem; the Bible is a gift from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.

Fadi Elhusseini, the Ambassador of Palestine to Hungary, handed the books to the Director General of the Ethnographic Museum, Dr Lajos Kemecsi, during a ceremony earlier this week.

"This contribution to the Museum of Ethnography is in line with our deep belief that museums have a mission to carry a noble message of culture," said the ambassador, "and this contribution is nothing but a continuation of a rich history of deep-rooted relations between Palestine and Hungary."

In response, the museum's general manager said the Museum of Ethnography gives international relations high priority. In addition to scientific cooperation, travelling exhibitions and conferences, diplomatic relations are also of great importance, he added.

The new museum brings together more than 250,000 items from around the world. It has a symmetrical layout crowned by a concave roof and features a hanging garden with an area of more than 7,000 square metres.

