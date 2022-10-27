Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye fines Meta platforms $18.63m for violating competition law

October 27, 2022 at 10:58 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey, US
In this photo illustration, the Meta logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a Facebook logo on 29 October 2021 [Chesnot/Getty Images]
In this photo illustration, the Meta logo is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a Facebook logo on 29 October 2021 [Chesnot/Getty Images]
 October 27, 2022 at 10:58 am

Turkiye's competition authority yesterday imposed fines of 346.72 million lira ($18.63 million) on Meta platforms, formerly known as Facebook, for its violation of the country's competition law, news agencies reported.

In a statement, the Turkish Competition Board said it found that Meta obstructed its competitors operating in social network services and online advertising markets as it merged data collected through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Turkish Competition Board said that the fine was based on the company's 2021 income and Meta can appeal the decision within 60 days.

According to Turkish media, the investigation was launched in 2021 when WhatsApp forced its Turkish users to share their data, including phone number and location, with Facebook, or they would not be able to use WhatsApp.

This pushed many Turks to move to the BiP, a local messaging app.

WATCH: Turkiye parliament adopts 'disinformation' bill

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaNewsTurkeyUS
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments