Tunisia threatened with Qatar World Cup ban

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has threatened to ban the Tunisian team from participating in the World Cup in Qatar if the Tunisian political authority continues to interfere in sporting affairs.

The Tunisian Football Federation received a letter from FIFA inquiring about the relationship between the Tunisian Ministry of Sports and the Tunisian Football Federation and the extent of government interference in the powers of the Football Federation.

In a letter addressed to the director of the Tunisian Federation, Wadie Jary, FIFA called to provide "clarifications" about the authorities' attempts to interfere in the affairs of the federation. It warned of freezing the activity of Tunisian teams and clubs and preventing them from participating in regional and international tournaments.

The message sparked widespread condemnation in Tunisia and prompted the opposition to criticise the authorities and hold them responsible if FIFA applies its threats of banning the national team from participating in the World Cup in Qatar.

The Tunisian national team is now threatened with exclusion from the World Cup in Qatar if it is proven that the Ministry of Sports interferes in the affairs of the Tunisian Football Federation.

The World Cup is scheduled to start in Qatar on 20 November, with the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, while the tournament will end on 18 December.

READ: Italy refuses to repatriate 4-year-old Tunisia girl