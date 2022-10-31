Israel closes West Bank, Gaza crossings during Knesset elections

Israeli occupation authorities said yesterday that they would be imposing a comprehensive closure of crossings between Israel and the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip during tomorrow's 25th Knesset election.

The occupation forces said in a statement that the closure would begin at 00:00 tomorrow and be in place for 24 hours "pending a situational assessment."

"After assessing the current situation and the recommendation of our security apparatus, the government has approved imposing a general closure on the West Bank and the Gaza crossings on the day of election," an army spokesperson said.

Israelis go to the poll tomorrow for their fifth election in less than four years.

READ: Voter turnout expected to rise among Arabs in Israel