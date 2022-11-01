Algeria hopes Palestine will be reinstated as top Arab interest

Algerian President Abdulmajid Tebboune expressed hopes that Arab leaders meeting in his country today will reinstate the Palestine cause as the top Arab interest, QNA reported.

Speaking to QNA, Tebboune said that the Arab issue "has been the mother of all issues," wishing that the Arab League summit being held today will return it to the centre of the Arab and international agendas.

"Algeria's summit represents a new launch for the activation and support of joint Arab work," Tebboune said, noting that choosing 1 November for holding the meeting was no "coincidence."

"It was a pre-planned date based on the holiness of this day which is the anniversary of the start of the Algerian revolution," he said.

Today's Arab League Summit is the first since 2019 when Tunisia held the presidency.

Since it was established, the Arab League has been retreating from supporting the Palestinian issue. It has been unable to end a 15-year-old Israeli-Egyptian siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

